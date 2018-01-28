 

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up for Waitangi Day

Auckland Harbour Bridge will light up again this from tomorrow as it marks Waitangi Day, next Tuesday.

From tomorrow until February 7, the bridge will be lit up at 9pm every night, playing a light and music show every hour until midnight. 

The bridge burst into a colourful and spectacular six minute show for the first time just after dark last night.
The music can be found here

Auckland Harbour Bridge took centre stage in a light-and-sound show highlighting renewable energy.
The energy for the 90,000 LED lights framing the bridge will come from 248 solar panels on North Wharf.

The permanent display will be used for special events during the year and is part of a 10-year "smart energy" partnership between power company Vector and Auckland Council.

"Lighting up the harbour bridge in a creative and exciting way will enhance its iconic nature," Mayor Phil Goff said.

"Using solar power to generate the energy required highlights our commitment to sustainable energy and tackling climate change."

Last week the bridge was lit up for the first time. 

