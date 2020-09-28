Auckland Harbour Bridge could completely close today in high winds

More lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge could close due to strong winds today.

It's a blustery day in Auckland today and Waka Kotahi NZTA says if wind gusts exceed 80 km/h they may close some lanes or even close the entire bridge.

"Bridge managers are receiving constant reports on the wind strength from Metservice and will not hesitate to close lanes or even fully close the bridge for short periods of time if necessary for safety reasons," a statement from Waka Kotahi NZTA reads.

Senior Journey Manager Neil Walker says: “Closures may happen at very short notice. Waka Kotahi acknowledges the lane closures will cause disruption and inconvenience this morning, however safety is our top priority and the lanes closures will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so."

As it stands the Harbour Bridge is operating a 75 per cent capacity with two lanes closed after a temporary repair was put in place following damage from to a steel beam after a truck hit it in high winds on September 18.

Auckland Transport will look to replace double decker buses with single decker buses for services over the bridge today.