Auckland-Hamilton rail link makes progress with NZTA funding approval

The rail link between Auckland and Hamilton has made progress, with the Government announcing today NTZA approved funding for its construction. 

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the funding included construction and operation of $92 million, with $80 of that originating from NZTA and the rest from local authorities.  

"An important part of our transport policy is giving people options so they don’t always have to take their car, freeing up the roads for those that have to drive," he said. 

The service is expected to roll out of Frankton in Hamilton in mid-2020 and will stop at The Base in Rotokauri before going onto Huntly and finally stopping in Papakura in South Auckland.

"The service will initially start with a four-carriage train which can carry 150 passengers - with two morning peak trains and two return afternoon peak trains.

"As demand grows, it can be expanded to a five-carriage train carrying up to 200 passengers," he said.

