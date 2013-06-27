Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga are to get the lion's share of the Government's $1 billion dollar housing investment fund.

Housing Source: 1 NEWS

The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

The successful council applications to the fund have been announced today by Prime Minister Bill English and Finance Minister Steven Joyce in Hamilton today.

The government set up the fund in July last year for infrastructure such as roads, drains and water supplies after councils said lack of finance was holding up housing projects.

"The infrastructure projects announced today will speed up the deliver of 60,000 houses across our fastest growing population centres over the next 10 years," Mr English said.



Auckland will get $300 million for 10,500 houses at Whenuapai and Redhills.

Hamilton will get $272 million for 8,100 homes on southern edge of the city.

Tauranga will receive $230 million for 35,000 houses at Te Tumu.

Waikato and Queenstown will also receive a proportion of the fund.

Mr English said, "this is another major step forward in our plan to permanently lift the capacity of the construction sector to support a more confident, expanding New Zealand."

In February the government gave councils a hurry up, urging them to firm up their housing plans.

Mr English said there had been intensive discussions over the last six months.