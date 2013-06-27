 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga are to get the lion's share of the Government's $1 billion dollar housing investment fund.

Housing

Source: 1 NEWS

The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

The successful council applications to the fund have been announced today by Prime Minister Bill English and Finance Minister Steven Joyce in Hamilton today.

The government set up the fund in July last year for infrastructure such as roads, drains and water supplies after councils said lack of finance was holding up housing projects. 

"The infrastructure projects announced today will speed up the deliver of 60,000 houses across our fastest growing population centres over the next 10 years," Mr English said.

Auckland will get $300 million for 10,500 houses at Whenuapai and Redhills.

Hamilton will get $272 million for 8,100 homes on southern edge of the city.

Tauranga will receive $230 million for 35,000 houses at Te Tumu.

Waikato and Queenstown will also receive a proportion of the fund. 

Mr English said, "this is another major step forward in our plan to permanently lift the capacity of the construction sector to support a more confident, expanding New Zealand."

In February the government gave councils a hurry up, urging them to firm up their housing plans.

Mr English said there had been intensive discussions over the last six months.

"We're now seeing real results, with large numbers of consents and 97 per cent of them turning into houses that will be built," Mr English said on Monday.

Related

Politics

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Hamilton and Waikato

Corin Dann

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:52
1
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

2

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

00:42
3
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:37
4
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


00:52
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ