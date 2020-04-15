Auckland hair salon reveals further details about Covid-19 case's visit

An Auckland salon named today as one of the locations a Covid-19-positive case had visited while infectious says health authorities advised that only one person in the salon is considered a close contact.

Hairdresser (file photo). Source: istock.com

Just Cuts in the Westfield St Lukes mall said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service considered everyone else in the salon at the time to only be casual contacts.

“They are therefore at very low risk of catching the disease,” the salon said of the casual contacts.

The Ministry of Health said this afternoon a case had visited the salon on September 17 from 4:00-5.00pm.

Just Cuts said it introduced additional cleaning and contactless payment measures in all salons.

All stylists and clients also wear masks, the salon said.

The salon said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service confirmed appropriate hygiene measures were in place.

The salon will be re-opened tomorrow after a deep clean.

It comes after the Ministry of Health said today three cases of Covid-19 in the community travelled to Taupō between September 18 and 20. While in the town, they met with 18 people who travelled from Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

In addition to those 18 people, another 13 people have been identified as close contacts, the Ministry of Health said.

All 31 contacts have been or will be tested, and all are in isolation.

As well as the salon, the trio also visited the following places while infectious:

Christchurch Domestic Airport, September 11, 10:30-12:30pm

Hot pools at DeBretts Spa Resort, Taupō, September 18, 2:30-7:00pm

Taupo Tandem Skydiving based at Taupō Airport, September 19, 2:00-3:30pm