Auckland gunowners hand in 400 firearms today as national tally tops 2000

More than 2000 firearms have been handed over to police this weekend, in the biggest nationwide firearms amnesty so far.

Four hundred of those came from Auckland at its first buy back event, hundreds made their way through tight security at Mount Smart Stadium, with police praising their patience.

It took each gun owner several hours to follow the rigorous hand over process, with some expressing a sense of grief.

"Losing that right, because I've always liked firearms, and I've got a farm which I go hunting on and stuff like that, and I use them for pest control," gun owner James Heckler said.

Collection events were also held in Ohope, Hastings, Palmerston North, Upper Hutt, Greymouth and Dunedin.

More than 3.5 million dollars has been compensated to gun owners this weekend with the amnesty continuing until mid-December.

Full list of provisional figures at 5pm today per Police district:

Tamaki Makaurau (Waitemata, Auckland City and Counties Manukau): 240 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 405 prohibited firearms and 1343 parts and accessories.

Bay of Plenty: 51 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 51 prohibited firearms and 602 parts and accessories.

Eastern: 82 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 107 prohibited firearms and 167 parts and accessories.

Central: 90 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 145 prohibited firearms and 473 parts and accessories.

Wellington: 83 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 129 prohibited firearms and 377 parts and accessories.

Tasman: 58 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 92 prohibited firearms and 160 parts and accessories.

Southern: 94 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 132 prohibited firearms and 275 parts and accessories.

Countrywide, 684 firearms owners were processed today, handing in a total of 1,061 prohibited firearms and 3,397 parts and accessories.