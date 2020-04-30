Auckland group using TikTok to tackle youth homelessness during Covid-19

Youth homelessness is a problem in our society at any time, but during the added pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic, the thousands of problems faced by young people is exacerbated.

Lifewise is an Auckland non-profit organisation helping hundreds of Kiwi youths get a roof over their heads. However once they're in accommodation, they continue to need support.

That support is harder to give during lockdown, with Lifewise utilising social media apps like TikTok to help get their messages across.

"A programme for people to engage, participate and to not lose interest because during this time they tend to be all bored, all boring with this stuff what we wanna do is to keep them active, interactive," creative director Candy Tusini-Rex says.

Lifewise are teaching skills like cooking and cleaning as well as providing emotional support. Daily Facebook live streams are proving crucial to checking in on those feeling vulnerable.

Over the past year, Lifewise has recieved over 160 please from young people, and that need has continued through Alert Level 4 and 3. One of the problems facing the organisation is a lack of funding to help identify just how many people need help - something Lifewise is pleading for.

The Government has spent millions of dollars on housing people in motels during lockdown. Lifewise has helped in getting some of those effected into temporary accommodation.

"The pandemic has really highlighted that we can achieve," Lifewise's Aaron Hendry says.