TODAY |

Auckland golf resort allegedly pumping thousands of litres of waste near stream given 30 days to fix issues

Laura Twyman
Laura James
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland
Laura James

A well-known Auckland golf resort, allegedly pumping thousands of litres of raw sewage towards a stream that flows into the sea, is effectively unable to operate after being served with an Insanitary Building Notice by Auckland Council.

The development follows an exclusive 1 NEWS story, featuring supplied hidden camera footage of someone at Formosa Golf Resort putting a pump into the wastewater tanks on site, and leaving it to drain for more than 12 hours.

Formosa Golf Resort’s been given 30 days to clean up its act, and in the meantime, cannot use any water.

"The resort is now unable to discharge any waste from their facilities including toilets, the restaurant and the laundry," said Kerri Fergusson, Auckland Council’s Team Manager of Compliance Investigations.

Auckland Council issued the company an abatement notice in January and has been investigating.

It’s now issued Insanitary Building Notices, under the Building Act, as it’s not satisfied with the company’s compliance.

"We are not satisfied that the business has complied with the abatement notices we have issued them earlier this year in respect to the discharging of sewage", said Ms Fergusson.

"The notices have been issued in relation to the Club House, The Sports Complex, The Laundry and all of the Villas".

Formosa’s owner has been advised to "seek assistance from engineers and other suitable contractors to assist them with fixing the problems to council’s satisfaction".

A member of the public told 1 NEWS he came across the issue by following his nose, at the beach where the stream ends up.

He claims the problem with the wastewater’s been ongoing for years.

Formosa Golf Resort refused our offers of an interview last week.

In a statement it’s lawyer claimed the company had been using trucks to dispose of the effluent.

He said "The company is investigating the allegations.

"The company has also taken immediate steps to upgrade its security and treatment plant".

He said: "Rectifying the waste water issues has been completely outside of the company's control", as until recently it's been unable to access the funding needed, due to legal proceedings."

He told 1 NEWS that work to fix the wastewater treatment issue was due to begin within a matter of weeks.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Locals living near Formosa say the effluent is being pumped towards a stream. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Environment
    Auckland
    Laura James
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Ruben Scott.
    No hope of finding Queensland toddler lost in the bush alive - police
    2
    Meat mincer (file picture).
    Company fined $332,000 after worker's fingertips cut off in mincing machine
    3
    Christchurch quake housing sits empty amid homelessness
    4
    Police are still conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area.
    Police file burglary charges against survivors injured in Waikato shooting that resulted in another's death
    5
    In this Dec. 2016 photo provided by Tracey Calanog shows Michelle Paul and David Paul, along with their dog Zooey, in Hawaii. The couple from Texas died while vacationing in Fiji. Health officials in Fiji say they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island, but say influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause. Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog said that he got a call that Michelle was dead on May 25, 2019, and that David Paul was dead two days later. (Tracey Calanog via AP)
    No answers into mysterious deaths of US couple who fell ill then died in Fiji
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    St John ambulance.

    One person dead in Taranaki crash involving motorcycle and car

    03:52
    It comes after claims the GCSB warned the Beehive the Budget leak was not a hack, before the Treasury released its statement.

    Simon Bridges claims latest developments in Budget saga 'the dirtiest of politics'

    Emissions from factory (file picture).

    Dire climate change report warns of 'threat to civilisation' within decades
    Queenstown (file picture).

    Queenstown Lakes District residents vote in favour of bed tax