Auckland golf resort allegedly pumping thousands of litres of waste near stream given 30 days to fix issues

A well-known Auckland golf resort, allegedly pumping thousands of litres of raw sewage towards a stream that flows into the sea, is effectively unable to operate after being served with an Insanitary Building Notice by Auckland Council.

The development follows an exclusive 1 NEWS story, featuring supplied hidden camera footage of someone at Formosa Golf Resort putting a pump into the wastewater tanks on site, and leaving it to drain for more than 12 hours.

Formosa Golf Resort’s been given 30 days to clean up its act, and in the meantime, cannot use any water.

"The resort is now unable to discharge any waste from their facilities including toilets, the restaurant and the laundry," said Kerri Fergusson, Auckland Council’s Team Manager of Compliance Investigations.

Auckland Council issued the company an abatement notice in January and has been investigating.

It’s now issued Insanitary Building Notices, under the Building Act, as it’s not satisfied with the company’s compliance.

"We are not satisfied that the business has complied with the abatement notices we have issued them earlier this year in respect to the discharging of sewage", said Ms Fergusson.

"The notices have been issued in relation to the Club House, The Sports Complex, The Laundry and all of the Villas".

Formosa’s owner has been advised to "seek assistance from engineers and other suitable contractors to assist them with fixing the problems to council’s satisfaction".

A member of the public told 1 NEWS he came across the issue by following his nose, at the beach where the stream ends up.

He claims the problem with the wastewater’s been ongoing for years.

Formosa Golf Resort refused our offers of an interview last week.

In a statement it’s lawyer claimed the company had been using trucks to dispose of the effluent.

He said "The company is investigating the allegations.

"The company has also taken immediate steps to upgrade its security and treatment plant".

He said: "Rectifying the waste water issues has been completely outside of the company's control", as until recently it's been unable to access the funding needed, due to legal proceedings."