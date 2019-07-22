TODAY |

Auckland friends flip giant tyre for 24 hours to raise mental health awareness

The premise seems reasonably straight forward, flip a giant tyre end to end for 24 hours.

That's the challenge that was faced by two Auckland friends as they set out to raise money for mental health and set a new world record.

Gareth Edwards and Tom Moore took up the challenge to raise money for the Sir John Kirwan Foundation.

The pair aimed to take 10 minutes on 10 minutes off flipping a 93-kilogram tyre continuously over 24 hours, that would result in an estimated 16,000 total flips.

Gareth and Tom want to increase awareness of mental health issues, particularly among men. Source: Seven Sharp
