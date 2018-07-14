 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland free speech rally over controversial speakers draws crowds

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

More than 100 people have turned out in Auckland to a free-speech rally calling for two controversial Canadian speakers to be allowed to address a meeting in the city.

More than 100 people attended a free-speech rally in Auckland today.

Source: RNZ / Jessie Chiang

Mayor Phil Goff has refused to let Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux speak at a council venue, the Bruce Mason centre.

Mr Goff has said that Auckland Council venues should not be used to "stir up ethnic or religious tensions".

Both Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux are known for their polarising views on topics including feminism, gender, immigration and Islam.

Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Source: 1 NEWS

Initially there were a few dozen people but more joined the crowd on Queen Street next to the Town Hall in central Auckland as the event went on.

Counter-protesters also attended the event, describing the Canadian speakers as far-right.

New Conservative Deputy Leader Elliot Ikilei said free speech was a right and Phil Goff did not control what he thought.

"Don't you dare tell me what I am allowed to hear and what I'm allowed to think," he said.

"I'll make my own decisions."

The organiser of the rally, Dieuwe de Boer, said he was really looking forward to the talk by Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux.

He said he organised the rally because he thought there would be a lot of support to have the council venue for the talk restored.

"[We don't want] to end up with a society where only one side with one particular set of views can be talked about," he said.

Stephen Berry from Act also spoke at the event in support of free speech.

A few protesters of the event who turned up to the rally said the event was concerning.

Joe Carolan from Unite Union said the people there were pushing their views under the guise of free speech.

"We have to take a stand immediately ... if this movement persists then ... [we] should be here to counter-protest," he said.

The Free Speech Coalition has raised $50,000 to take legal action against Auckland Council and to try and overturn the ban.

Rallies were also organised in Wellington and Christchurch today.

Related

Politics

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks


2
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Matariki fireworks all-go for tonight with no sightings of Wellington's whale

3
A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

4

Pictures: When Trump met the Queen - 'A tremendous woman'


5

Christchurch zoo feels 'helpless' after barrage of 'unsubstantiated' animal welfare complaints

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.