TODAY |

Auckland food manufacturer fined after selling 23,000kg of tainted beef mince

Source: 

An Auckland food manufacturer has been fined $10,000 for selling beef mince laced with a preservative that can be a health risk.

Minced Beef. Source: istock.com

Adding sulphites to food, which can slow down meat spoilage, is banned due to the risks it poses to asthma sufferers.

Machi, which is operated by Diversity Foods, sold more than 23,000 kilograms of the tainted beef steak meat - valued at an estimated $163,000 - over a year from September 2017 until September 2018.

The offending was discovered during an evaluation of the company's food control plan, when inspectors found a bottle of liquid preservative. The bottle was labelled "to be used with fresh sausages only and not raw meat", according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

On 28 September 2018 an MPI Food Compliance Officer investigated the business, and sampled two batches of fresh steak mince which later were found to contain sulphur dioxide.

After pleading guilty to two charges, and appearing in the Manukau District Court today, Machi was fined $10,000.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:16
Billionaire US gaming tycoon Gabe Newell sets up event to thank NZ for having him during Covid-19
2
Peters told to 'move with the times' after telling National MP to 'keep shouting lady'
3
Tokoroa car crash that killed two prominent Chinese dissidents could be 'sabotage' - academic
4
The famous Kelly Tarlton's 'Shark Bus' is up for sale
5
Final Qantas 747 flight leaves special message on its way to final resting place
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:05

Voting public growing weary of recent political scandals

New proposed laws include abortion 'safe zones' and informing schools of nearby sex offenders

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Early childhood teachers calling for pay equity to hold paid union meetings