Auckland firefighters union blacklists all newly-bought MAN fire trucks over continuing reliability issues

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union says its members have taken the extraordinary step of blacklisting the entire fleet of new Fraser-MAN trucks.

A Fraser-MAN fire truck on the waterfront in Wellington. Source: @MANtruckbusAU/Twitter

The 47 trucks, which cost about $20 million, started entering service in early 2015 but were soon plagued with problems across New Zealand districts.

In one incident, a truck in Auckland simply wouldn't start on the way to a house fire in Grey Lynn.

Auckland's NZPFU this morning said it is enforcing the ban after a second incident at a house fire in Manurewa on Friday where one of the trucks suddenly lost water pump power while firefighters were inside a building.

"The consequences could have been serious, as it meant water could not be pumped while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out their overhaul," the union said in a statement.

They said it was a known fault that was supposed to have been fixed by the Fire Service.

NZPFU Auckland Local Vic President Boyd Raines said it was unacceptable.

"Yet another 'fix' has failed to stick ... these vehicles have suffered a myriad of electrical faults.

"Auckland Firefighters have completely lost faith in these Fraser-MAN appliances.

"The incident on Friday eroded the last vestiges of trust our members had in these vehicles."

In August last year, the union blacklisted one of the fire trucks in the Auckland area which carried the "Jaws of Life" equipment after repeated issues.

Auckland Fire Regional Manager Kerry Gregory said at the time is was "disappointing and frustrating for all parties" and that the service is working to resolve the issues.

"We accept the frustration our firefighters are facing, when they turn the key the truck should start," he said.