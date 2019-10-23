TODAY |

Auckland fire road closures: What you need to know

Auckland commuters are being asked to avoid the central city if possible due to significant disruption caused by the fire at Sky City's under-construction convention centre.

Over 100 firefighters have been battling the blaze for over 17 hours, and flames can still be seen from the top of the building. Wind has been hampering firefighting efforts.

Regional manager Ron Devlin joined John Campbell to discuss a fire which tore through the roof of the centre yesterday. Source: Breakfast

Those who can work from home are being asked to do so.

TVNZ's Auckland office, which is located next to the conventional centre, has been evacuated. 

A severe weather warning forecast is in place for Auckland - including heavy showers, thunder, hail and gales gusting 100km/h set to strike.

Auckland Transport said due to road closures in the main city most buses would be detoured until further notice

The video was posted to NIWA's Twitter account. Source: NIWA

"Please expect significant delays and cancellations to services," it said.

Road closures in the city currently include, Wellesley St (west from Victoria to Nelson and between Nelson and Hobson), Nelson St (between Cook and Victoria) and Hobson St (between Victoria & Wellesley).

Auckland Transport said detours were affecting the NX2 22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, 248X, 82, 802, 923, 75, 18, 151X, 171X, 172X, 195X, 209, 105, 106, 110, 125X, 129, 132, 132X, 133, 133X, 134 InnerLink and OuterLink bus services.

Visit at.govt.nz for more details on changes to bus services. 

Firefighters continue to fight the blaze after it began at 1.30pm yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS
