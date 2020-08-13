TODAY |

Auckland finance company's staff and their bubbles tested after second positive result

Source:  1 NEWS

The finance company affected by the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland says it is focused on supporting its staff and continuing to operate its Auckland-based operations remotely after a second staff member tested positive today.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it is an Auckland Central finance company where one of the family members works. Source: 1 NEWS

It was confirmed yesterday the Finance Now store in Mt Eden was the workplace of one of the four cases confirmed on Tuesday evening and this afternoon, a second case from the same workplace was announced.

Finance Now CEO Phil Ellison said in a statement this afternoon the company had contingency plans in place and acted immediately to put these into action when advised a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We informed our staff of the situation as soon as we were aware of it, advising them our Auckland premise would be closed forthwith and they should work remotely until further notice,” Mr Ellison said.

“Having prioritised our staff’s welfare through that immediate instruction to work from home, we have communicated regularly with them to provide updates on the guidance relating to testing and isolation procedures, as per advice from public health officials.”

Mr Ellison added a dedicated Covid-19 testing station was set-up at Finance Now’s Mt Eden office today to provide rapid testing for all of its staff and their immediate bubbles.

“The welfare of our staff is our absolute priority, and we are doing everything we can to support them and their families, as well as to support the wider public health response and do our bit as part of the team of five million.”

In addition to its Auckland operations continuing remotely, Mr Ellison said Finance Now’s Invercargill office remains open under alert Level 2 protocols as there has been no in-person contact or travel between personnel of the two offices for over two weeks.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
