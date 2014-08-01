 

Auckland ferry service suspended as heavy rain set to saturate upper North Island

Ferry crossings across Auckland's Gulf Harbour have been suspended again as rain is set to drench the North Island.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Northland, Auckland, and northern Tarakanki, with rain expected to continue through to tomorrow.

Aucklanders are expected to have copped up to 120mm of rain by the early morning tomorrow, with downpours peaking at 25mm an hour today - especially in eastern parts.

Auckland Transport in the morning extended a suspension of all Gulf Harbour ferry services that began on Wednesday due to poor weather.

Buses are replacing the service.

Meanwhile, Northland is being warned to brace for up to 150mm of rain by noon tomorrow, from Kaikohe northwards, while parts of Tarankai north of Eltham could be in for a 250mm over the same period.

One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.
Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, heavy rain hitting Westland, Nelson and northern Marlborough is expected to easy early today, but up to 90mm may still fall in some areas, MetService said.

