Auckland farm supporting both physical and mental health

An Auckland vegetable grower is being hailed for helping feed the community, as well as supporting those struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

If you're in the market for some beautiful organic produce, South Auckland's Papakura isn't the first place that jumps to mind.

But Hamlin Road Farm is a growing powerhouse that grows everything from coriander to award-winning beetroot.

With a click and collect vege business that is booming, it's running a mental health service providing hope and purpose.