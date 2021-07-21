TODAY |

Auckland farm supporting both physical and mental health

Source:  Seven Sharp

An Auckland vegetable grower is being hailed for helping feed the community, as well as supporting those struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

The five-hectare farm is catering for its community in the most organic way. Source: Seven Sharp

If you're in the market for some beautiful organic produce, South Auckland's Papakura isn't the first place that jumps to mind.

But Hamlin Road Farm is a growing powerhouse that grows everything from coriander to award-winning beetroot.

With a click and collect vege business that is booming, it's running a mental health service providing hope and purpose.


New Zealand
Auckland
Health
