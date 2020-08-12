TODAY |

Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city

1 NEWS

The South Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 yesterday in New Zealand's first instance of community transmission in over 100 days have connections across Auckland.

1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver has this update from the city's south.

Four members of the family of six recorded positive Covid-19 tests, authorities announced yesterday. Because of this Auckland will move to Alert Level 3 at noon today for three days with the rest of New Zealand moving into Level 2.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast, 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver outlined details about the Pasifika family.

The father, a man in his 50s, works the night shift at a facility in South Auckland that has links to Auckland airport. Three of his colleagues are currently awaiting their Covid-19 test results.

His wife works in a central Auckland suburb and was tested for Covid-19 at a GP in West Auckland, which has closed its doors.

Mt Albert Primary School

Their daughter goes to a primary school in Mt Albert.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed work colleagues of one of the infected family members are also showing Covid-19 symptoms. There are reports at least two co-workers could be affected.

