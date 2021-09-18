TODAY |

Auckland family let through checkpoint without exemption to attend funeral

Digby Werthmuller, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland family who drove to a relative’s funeral in Palmerston North, breaching Alert Level 4 restrictions, were able to get through a police checkpoint without having the correct documentation.

Source: istock.com

1News understands police allowed the family to cross the border with a letter of support to try and gain an official exemption from Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, not the required Ministry of Health exemption documents.

They continued six hours south to be with extended family. One of the three adult family members, that travelled to the Manawatū, told 1News the family did not attend the funeral once they were there, instead watching it on a livestream.

1News understands the family left Auckland last Friday September 10, and were driving back one week later - Saturday September 18.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An alert level decision is due on Monday. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s understood the family was denied an exemption, before seeking help from Swarbrick, the Auckland Central MP.

Swarbrick declined an interview with 1News. Instead a Green Party spokesperson provided a statement which said: “It’s common for people to ask for MPs’ support for travel exemptions but MPs cannot grant exemptions and we are clear to people that they need to stay home if they don’t get an exemption.

“This is now a matter for police.”

Police declined to comment, citing privacy reasons related to the trio involved. They directed 1News to the Covid-19 website for what is acceptable forms of travel documentation, where it states that in order to pass the border a person must include either a Personal Travel Document issued by the Ministry of Health or a letter stating an exempted purpose and the destination of the person.

It is understood the family failed to present either document when questioned by police at the border.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Digby Werthmuller
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body found at Foxton Beach, Manawatū-Whanganui region
2
Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok
3
Auckland family let through checkpoint without exemption to attend funeral
4
Woman appears in Timaru court charged with murdering her three young daughters
5
Auckland woman denied tangi exemption says current rules don't make sense
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Aucklanders arrested after allegedly using false documents to travel to Taupō
01:19

Timaru residents pay respects to killed sisters - 'Part of our community'

NSW tops 50,000 Covid-19 cases since pandemic began

Caring for pets and people: What happens if you test positive for Covid-19