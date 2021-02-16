TODAY |

Auckland family who contracted UK variant of Covid-19 recovering well, says Bloomfield

Source:  1 NEWS

The Papatoetoe family who contracted Covid-19 is recovering well in Auckland’s quarantine facility, the Director-General of Health says. 

“They are being looked after well, of course, at the quarantine facility in Auckland. They’re not requiring any higher level of care,” Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today.

“I really hope that they are recovering very quickly.”

Meanwhile, investigations continue into how the family contracted the virus, Bloomfield said. 

This was because the symptoms the daughter of the family was experiencing “seem to have preceded the mother’s”. That’s despite the mother working at a laundry and catering company near the airport. 

Bloomfield said health authorities were keeping an open mind. 

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the family contracted the UK variant of the Covid-19 virus. 

The variant is more transmissible than the original variant and could potentially be about 30 per cent more deadly, according to research by Public Health England, Imperial College London, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Exeter.

The UK’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group assessed the research, and concluded it was possible the variant is more deadly, but it isn’t yet certain.

The UK Government’s chief scientific adviser told the BBC there is still “a lot of uncertainty” about the number.


