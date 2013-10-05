Auckland explosion under investigation

An explosion in Auckland that left a man with a foot injury is being investigated by emergency services.

Source: 1 NEWS

A number of residents were woken by the noise, coming from a property on Sandringham Road at Mount Eden just after 6am.

There was no fire or serious injuries, and police say there is no ongoing safety concerns in relation to the incident.

A man was taken to hospital with a foot injury, while police say a deck at the rear of the property was damaged.

Debris landed on the platform of the nearby Kingsland Train Station.