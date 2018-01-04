 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland exhibition of British street artist Bansky extended after high demand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Art lovers will have an extra chance to check out the work of renowned British street artist Banksy in Auckland.

A large collection by one the world's most enigmatic modern day artists is now on show in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Organisers have announced The Art of Banksy Exhibition will have extended opening hours at the Aotea Centre on February 2 and 3 due to "overwhelming demand".

The exhibition will be open from 10am until 10pm on those days due to it's popularity.

Exhibition producer Stewart Macpherson says: "We don't want anyone missing out, people will be able to come after work on those days".

The exhibition's last day is February 6.

Related

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

00:08
2
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

01:17
4
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

00:08
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.

01:44
Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses as they discover hundreds of dead hives in the area.

'I just about burst into tears' - devastation after poisoning kills thousands of bees near Nelson

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses.

00:14
A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Watch the amazing moment lightning bolt hits breakwater at Napier Port

A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 