Auckland exhibition of British street artist Bansky extended after high demand

Art lovers will have an extra chance to check out the work of renowned British street artist Banksy in Auckland.

Organisers have announced The Art of Banksy Exhibition will have extended opening hours at the Aotea Centre on February 2 and 3 due to "overwhelming demand".

The exhibition will be open from 10am until 10pm on those days due to it's popularity.

Exhibition producer Stewart Macpherson says: "We don't want anyone missing out, people will be able to come after work on those days".