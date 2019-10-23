Auckland essential worker assists in Hawke's Bay crash

The vehicle's sole occupant received minor injuries in the crash.



An essential worker from Auckland who had been carrying out permitted travel at the time provided assistance after coming across the scene, the spokesperson said.



The essential worker has since been tested for Covid-19, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News.



Four members of the Bayview Volunteer Fire Brigade who attended the crash had been ordered to go into self-isolation as a precaution while the worker was tested, but have since been told it was no longer required.



No police staff were required to self-isolate.