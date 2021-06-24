Auckland employer charged after eight illegal construction workers found on site

Another Auckland construction employer is in hot water after an Immigration New Zealand investigation found eight of its employees were working illegally.

A construction site worker (file photo). Source: istock.com

It’s the latest sting targeting the industry after 10 Chinese nationals were arrested at another Auckland site in March.

A visit by Immigration New Zealand to the Tamaki building site in April, discovered eight workers were in breach of their visa conditions.

An employer linked to the site is set to appear in the Auckland District Court on July 6, facing charges under the Immigration Act.

Deputy Head of Immigration, Stephen Vaughan said companies need to be compliant with the rules around who they allow working.

“INZ wants to make sure both parties are fully informed, so they’re in the best position to make the right decisions.”

Meanwhile, Ren Yang the employer of the 10 Chinese nationals who was charged earlier this month appeared before the Waitakere District Court today, remained on bail without plea before their next hearing on July 8.

Employers who allow people to work in New Zealand illegally can face a potential fine of up to $10,000.