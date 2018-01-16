Auckland electric vehicle ridesharing trial hailed

 

An electric vehicle ridesharing trial set up from commuters' homes to the Devonport ferry is being hailed by an advocacy group.

This trial has been set up by Auckland Transport, which allows the service to be booked by an app.

Drive Electric, a non-profit group that promotes the uptake and benefits of electric vehicles, says AT is doing its bit to promote sustainable transport.

“Ridesharing has a part to play in making public transport more accessible for commuters,” Drive Electric deputy chair Duncan Stewart says.

“The fact that Auckland Transport has chosen to source electric vehicles for the trial illustrates it is looking at possible ways to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.”

Stewart hopes AT’s decision might encourage other public and private sector organisations to consider using EVs for commercial purposes.

