Auckland driving offenders get a second chance

Over 200 Waitakere offenders and ex-prisoners are on the straight and narrow with the help of a specialised driving programme.

Source: istock.com

The driving programme is aimed at helping young people off the pathway to prison and a life of crime by giving them a second chance.

Over 80 per cent of all entry level jobs these days require a drivers' licence - and 65 per cent of Maori offenders have a driving offence as part of their initial jail sentence and five per cent of jail sentences are just for driving without a licence, says NZ Howard League for Penal Reform chief executive Mike Williams.

"We create safer, legal drivers, we help keep them out of jail and we make them employable; getting them off benefits and saving tax payer money that could well be spent on better things," Mr Williams said.

"We believe that in terms of bang for buck a New Zealand wide programme should be a high priority for government spending."