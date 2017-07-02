Auckland drivers advised to stay away from Waterview Tunnel on its few first days

The NZTA is advising drivers to avoid traveling through the Waterview tunnel over the next few days.

The tunnel has its first working day today and congestion is already building as people rush to get a glimpse of the new structure on the way to work.

Since opening over the weekend the tunnel has seen heavy traffic as eager Aucklanders line up to check out the motorway's newest addition.

The $1.4 billion tunnel is the final link in the 48 kilometre western ring route.