Auckland driver recounts horror moment his van fatally hit runaway stroller with baby inside

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland van driver has recounted the horror moment his vehicle struck a stroller holding a baby, after it rolled down a driveway and onto a busy road.

Lake Rd in Northcote, Auckland Source: Google

The five-month-old died in hospital after the incident yesterday morning on Lake Rd in Northcote.

Sudhir Saksena told NZME the stroller came "out of nowhere".

He slammed on the brakes but was unable to stop in time.

"There was a car in the middle of the road, going down the hill. I was going up and the house was right on the hill," he told NZME.

"The pram went flying down the hill right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes but it was too late," he said.

"I didn't see it coming ... I slammed on the brakes but it was too late."

He said he was travelling between 20km/h and 30km/h at the time.

He stopped and the child's mother rushed out. She said she's forgotten to put the brakes on the stroller.

"I can't believe it," Saksena told NZME.

"I really feel sorry for the baby and the family."

"It's a nightmare."

Auckland driver recounts horror moment his van fatally hit runaway stroller with baby inside
