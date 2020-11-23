Auckland driver 'incredibly fortunate' after escaping uninjured in power pole crash

A driver is "incredibly fortunate" to have escaped uninjured after crashing their car into a power pole in Auckland Tuesday afternoon.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Shorwell Street and Fowlds Avenue, in Sandringham, just before 3pm, police say.

"A vehicle has crashed into a power pole, causing serious damage," a police communications spokesperson said.

"The vehicle's sole occupant has been incredibly fortunate to escape any serious injuries in this crash."

Cordons are currently in place around the intersection with Shorwell Street, and power line contractors have been called to the scene.