Auckland drama teacher rewarded for her dedication

A long-serving Auckland drama teacher has been rewarded for her dedication to the craft.

June Renwick is 83 and an absolute whirlwind in the world of community theatre.

Since retiring from teaching drama at Selwyn College 20 years ago, she has dedicated endless hours to being the driving force behind the community theatre she helped found at the school. Producing, directing, making props & costumes – you name it, she does it.

The 83-year-old spreads her love of theatre to young and old, creating a feeling of family for all those who are lucky enough to find themselves in her orbit.

As this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, Seven Sharp surprised her at a rehearsal of her latest production, School of Rock, with a $10,000 prize and a suggestion from her nominators that it might go towards a new car.