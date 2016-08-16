 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland Domino's franchisee fined $32k for employment breaches

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pair of Domino's pizza franchises in Auckland have been penalised more than $30,000 for "serious breaches" of employment law by failing to keep correct wage and leave records.

Llanelli, Wales, UK - February 19, 2011: The Llanelli town premises of Dominos pizza at night. Parked delivery vehicles in the foreground showing company logo.

Domino's (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Labour Inspectorate conducted an investigation into two businesses operated by a Mr Xi Chen in the suburbs of Henderson and Te Atatu.

The Labour Inspectorate found the breaches at the two Domino's stores affected 112 staff, and were characterised by a failure to provide their employees with correct employment agreements and to keep correct wage, time, holiday and leave records.

Mr Chen was fined $32,4000 in total for the breaches. 

In addition to penalties, Mr Chen also paid his staff more than $54,000 in arrears, as calculated by Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

Labour Inspectorate Retail Lead Loua Ward said there is no excuse for the Domino's franchises disorganised practices in staff employment dealings. 

"It's disappointing to see companies operating under established and international brands, failing to provide employees with their minimum rights," Mrs Ward said. 

"These businesses have highly systematic approaches to the production of their product. It's quite unacceptable that they do not have a similarly systematic approach throughout their operations, to ensure compliance with minimum employment rights, for what can be very vulnerable workers.

"It's simply not acceptable for businesses to 'fix things up' after the event. Businesses and their brands must have mechanisms in place to monitor and prevent employment standards breaches. It's the 'getting it right' that counts."

Workers concerned about their employment situation, or the situation of someone else, should call 0800 20 90 20.

Related

Food and Drink

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:32
1
An ‘all-star’ team of eighteen divers entered the caves this afternoon as the boys and their families were notified of the development.

Thai cave rescue - as it happened: Four boys wearing face masks scramble to safety as rescue mission put on hold


2
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

What are the Thai cave rescue divers up against as push to pluck remaining boys and coach from underground looms?

3
CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Four boys freed, eight to go - the ongoing Thai cave rescue operation in pictures


01:00
4
In the early hours of Monday morning the quartet were successfully extracted from the cave.

Thai cave rescue: Australian doctor instrumental in strategy to 'take the weakest out first' - report

5
An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Four boys freed, eight to go - the ongoing Thai cave rescue operation in pictures

Here is a snapshot of the huge logistic initiative to bring out the 12 schoolboys and their coach stuck 3km into a cave in Mae Sai district.


01:00
In the early hours of Monday morning the quartet were successfully extracted from the cave.

Thai cave rescue: Australian doctor instrumental in strategy to 'take the weakest out first' - report

After Adelaide cave diver and anaesthetist Richard Harris assessed the youngsters and their coach it appears the decision was made to take the weakest out first.

01:59
Police in the UK are searching for the nerve agent that left a British couple them fighting for their lives in Salisbury.

Novichock poisoning in UK: Murder investigation underway after woman who fell ill last week dies

A man remains critically ill in hospital.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.

03:20
Channel Nine’s Alice Monfries has a 7.20am update after the rescue earlier this morning.

Thai cave rescue: Concern monsoonal rains will 'in some way hamper' effort to free eight remaining boys

Channel Nine's Alice Monfries gave an update on TVNZ1's Breakfast, from Chiang Rai today, after the successful first rescue early this morning.