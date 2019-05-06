TODAY |

Auckland District Court to re-open tomorrow after being closed due to SkyCity fire

Auckland District Court will reopen tomorrow after closing its doors last week because of the fire at the SkyCity convention centre building site.  

The court is only one block away from SkyCity. 

Swanson House and Chorus House will also reopen tomorrow. 

The court closed its doors because of air quality concerns in the CBD due to the fire.

All air filters and the interior of the building has been cleaned to "ensure the environment is safe for staff, the judiciary and court participants to return to," said Carl Crafar, Ministry of Justice acting chief executive.

All court cases scheduled last week have been adjourned until a later date. 

The closure affected about 250 Ministry of Justice staff connected to the courthouse. 

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS
