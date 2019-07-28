TODAY |

Auckland DHB introduces training to combat racism

More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Health
Māori Issues

The Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) is putting its managers through training modules as part of a plan to eliminate institutional racism.

A report to the board said racism was a basic underlying cause of poor health outcomes for Māori and Pacific people.

David Tipene-Leach, who chairs Te Ora, the Māori Medical Practitioners Association, welcomes the move.

"They've also talked about individual workers being able to apply an equity lens, which is really about saying, 'At every step in the journey, am I doing things that are conducive to this person getting as good an outcome as the next person in line?'"

David Tipene-Leach said there were challenges ahead, and it would take time to achieve equity.

"In some ways this may cost more money, you know when you give people better health outcomes the short term costs are likely to go up, but the long term costs are likely to come down.

"It's kind of difficult for us in our present political situation where everyone is thinking about short term budget."

rnz.co.nz

Auckland Hospital.
Auckland Hospital. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Health
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
2
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
3
Kenki Fukuoka had to lay out for the ball but it was well worth it in the 34-21 win.
Japan winger dives to secure cheeky chipped kick and score against stunned Fiji
4
The incident took place in Lower Hutt last night.
Wellington car enthusiasts' turnout dwindles after road roller incident
5
Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo: Graham Morris (Tel: +44(0)7860 202920 Email: sales@cricketpix.com) 14/07/19
ICC defend umpire's incorrect call that gave England extra run in World Cup final
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Security increased after 'low-level' threat at Queenstown Airport
02:21
Gordon Burr has lived next to the kindy ever since it was built in the 1980s.

Good Sorts: Kind-hearted farmer opens his home to kindy kids from next door

01:53
The team has been busy in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Exclusive: Behind the scenes with the NZ Defence Force bomb disposal unit
01:07
The moment is going viral after being posted online.

Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors