Auckland DHB introduces training to combat institutional racism, in bid to improve health outcomes for Māori and Pacific people

The Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) is putting its managers through training modules as part of a plan to eliminate institutional racism.

A report to the board said racism was a basic underlying cause of poor health outcomes for Māori and Pacific people.

David Tipene-Leach, who chairs Te Ora, the Māori Medical Practitioners Association, welcomes the move.

"They've also talked about individual workers being able to apply an equity lens, which is really about saying, 'At every step in the journey, am I doing things that are conducive to this person getting as good an outcome as the next person in line?'"

David Tipene-Leach said there were challenges ahead, and it would take time to achieve equity.

"In some ways this may cost more money, you know when you give people better health outcomes the short term costs are likely to go up, but the long term costs are likely to come down.

"It's kind of difficult for us in our present political situation where everyone is thinking about short term budget."

Auckland Hospital.
Auckland Hospital. Source: rnz.co.nz
