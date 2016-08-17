 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Auckland DHB defends mortuary team amid bullying claims

share

Source:

NZN

Auckland District Health Board says allegations that staff at its mortuary have disrespected the dead and bullied colleagues from the UK are unsubstantiated hearsay.

Auckland, New Zealand - October 08, 2013: Aerial view of Auckland City Hospital on October 08, 2013. The Auckland City Hospital is Auckland's main hospital and the largest hospital in New Zealand

Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground).

Source: istock.com

The claims include that staff made judgemental statements about disabled patients, homosexuals and suicide victims, NZME reports.

The allegations have been made by two staff members over time and complaints have been laid with the Employment Relations Authority, WorkSafe, and the DHB.

Joanne Gibbs, director of provider services for the DHB, says the work undertaken by the mortuary team is clinically excellent, and meets all the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 requirements.

"We stand behind the quality of the technical and clinical work of our people, and are proud of the respectful and caring way they carry out their jobs in every area of the organisation," she said.

For legal reasons the DHB was not able to comment on "unsubstantiated hearsay" in respect to named individuals.

"What we can say is that in the case of Forensic Pathology, any issues that are brought to our attention are always investigated and appropriate actions taken, as they are within the rest of the DHB."

Related

Health

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'I got a new radio!' - Christchurch character 'Radio Ron' stoked with his surprise gift

00:30
2
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:17
3
The launch was one of North Korea's lonest to date.

Trump 'cannot imagine that Russia is pleased' with North Korean missile test


00:25
4
A video has surfaced showing the final moments of an hour long police-chase last night, ending in Upper Hutt.

Watch: Truck reverses and slams into police car after chase from Wellington to Upper Hutt

00:31
5
Auckland Action Against Poverty protesters clash with police outside National's Northern Regional Convention.

Watch: Poverty protesters try to storm National Party regional convention

00:18
The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

The singer professionally carried on until security escorted him off the stage.

$59 million budget injection for road ambulance in 'one of the most significant developments' in NZ service history

About 10% of call outs were single crewed in 2016.

00:54
Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

White House officials said Trump's confidence in the director had been eroding for months.

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ