Auckland DHB defends mortuary team amid bullying claims

Auckland District Health Board says allegations that staff at its mortuary have disrespected the dead and bullied colleagues from the UK are unsubstantiated hearsay.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground). Source: istock.com

The claims include that staff made judgemental statements about disabled patients, homosexuals and suicide victims, NZME reports.

The allegations have been made by two staff members over time and complaints have been laid with the Employment Relations Authority, WorkSafe, and the DHB.

Joanne Gibbs, director of provider services for the DHB, says the work undertaken by the mortuary team is clinically excellent, and meets all the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 requirements.

"We stand behind the quality of the technical and clinical work of our people, and are proud of the respectful and caring way they carry out their jobs in every area of the organisation," she said.

For legal reasons the DHB was not able to comment on "unsubstantiated hearsay" in respect to named individuals.