Auckland dentist loses licence, ordered to pay $22k

An Auckland dentist has been fined more than $22,000 and had his licence to practice cancelled after working while suspended.

Dr David Zimmerman, who practised in Stanmore Bay, had been suspended from practising dentistry from July 17, 2014, "because of fundamental issues concerning his competence across his practice".

On various occasions between 2001 and 2014, he faced charges brought by the Health and Disability Commissioner and Dental Council of New Zealand relating to inadequate patient information and records, matters of informed consent, describing himself as a specialist in craniofacial pain, temporomandibular joint disorder and sleep disorders, and not meeting the required standard of competence to be a dentist.

During 2014, three patients complained about treatment they received and he was suspended on July 17 that year.

From April 3 to 6 this year, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal considered five cases in which Dr Zimmerman practised while suspended and he was found guilty of misconduct and bringing discredit to the dentistry profession.

Dr Zimmerman had his license cancelled and will be required to complete a course of education as decided by the DCNZ before he can apply for re-registration.