Auckland dance group aims to get people fit, promote diversity and 'build a community'

With the population’s waistbands expected to expand significantly by 2038, getting alongside those in the community to exercise is more important than ever.

One group doing that already is Auckland dance fitness group Ezymovez.

The community fitness group uses dance to get those who aren't likely to go to the gym to get moving.

“People come to the classes for a lot of different reasons – some maybe to improve their fitness and some are just having fun,” says Ezymovez founder Elaine Zafra.

Although similar in style to other dance fitness classes, the point of difference for Ezymovez is the individuals they are trying to attract to their classes.

All ages, genders, ethnicities and dance abilities are invited along to one of the five classes in Auckland.

“It’s not about getting others to get fit, but being able to reach out and help others,” says Elaine.

Music influenced by Māori and Pasifika cultures features on the group’s playlist alongside hip hop and pop tunes.

For those who attend the classes, the hour long sessions once a week aren’t just about getting fit, but making friends.

This is key to the group’s success says Elaine.

“It’s about helping each other and helping others, helping New Zealand, helping the community."