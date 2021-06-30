Auckland dairy owner 'gutted' after third ram raid this year

An Auckland dairy owner says he's "gutted" after being woken early yesterday morning to his store's third ram raid theft this year.

A ram raid at Orakei Superette. Source: Jay Patel/Supplied

Orakei Supertte was ram raided in April, then again the next night.

At the time, thieves, believed to be youths, got away with chips and ice cream.

Owner Jay Patel said he thinks they also tried to get into their cigarettes but were unable to.

In the second robbery, there was about $5000 worth of damage and lost stock.

However, yesterday the dairy fell victim to the same crime again.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but Patel told 1 NEWS yesterday afternoon he was "gutted really".

This morning was the third time Orakei Superette was ram raided this year. Source: Jay Patel/Supplied

He said he was called by security at 4.30am and the mess had since been cleaned up.

They opened for customers and business has "been okay", Patel said.

"We've had lots of support from customers," he said. "We're a strong community."

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock this morning told 1 NEWS police were investigating the ram raid.

She also said three youths - aged 11, 12 and 13 - had been arrested following a separate ram raid in Auckland yesterday morning. They have since been referred to Youth Aid.

"The incident occurred at around 5.40am when the youths allegedly ram raided an electronics shop in Lunn Avenue [in Mount Wellington]. They have then been caught at around 9am while allegedly trying to break into vehicles on Railway Street in Newmarket.

"Quick work by our officers led to these arrests and inquiries quickly established these incidents were linked."

Police recovered and returned stolen property to the electronics store.