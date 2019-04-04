TODAY |

Auckland crash between truck and bus with passengers aboard results in serious injury

A truck driver has been seriously injured in a crash with a bus in Auckland this morning.

The crash happened just before 11am in the suburb of Flat Bush at the intersection of Ormiston Road and Murphys Road, police said.

The driver of the small truck is being taken to Middlemore Hospital.

There were also “a small number of passengers” on the bus at the time of the crash.

“We are aware that a small number of passengers have sustained minor injuries and they are being assessed at the scene,” police said.


