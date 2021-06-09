Auckland Covid-19 hospital patient out of intensive care

One person being treated for Covid-19 at an Auckland hospital was previously transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The patient is one of two being treated for Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital after being transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility last week.



The news first appeared on the Ministry of Health's website.



The Ministry of Health said in its 1pm statement that two people with Covid-19 "continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital".

Both patients are in a stable condition.

"The patients were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities," the Ministry said.

"For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients’ care will be released."



In a statement after the 1pm update, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS the patient "was previously being treated in ICU".



"This patient is now out of ICU and remains in Middlemore Hospital. Both patients are in a stable condition."



