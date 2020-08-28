Auckland Covid-19 daily testing numbers fail to hit goal for second day in a row

For the second day running, testing numbers in Auckland are shy of the 7000 a day target.

Pop-up clinics are moving around the city daily to capture as many people as possible.

"We've tried to get the message out to come here because we haven't been nearly as busy, so the wait times aren't nearly as great here," nurse Rebecca Flynn-Nalder told 1 NEWS at the Mt Smart testing station.

Those connected to Mt Albert Grammar, where a second case was discovered yesterday, were among those getting checked.

"I don't have any symptoms but I thought rather than sit around and whine, I'll do my bit and get tested," one man says.

Ms Flynn-Nader says there's been a "real combination" of people coming to get tested.

"Some have been linked to the clusters, they've been asked to come in, others have got mild symptoms just getting checked and a few quite unwell people as well," she says.

Five new confirmed community cases of Covid-19 were announced today, all linked to the Auckland cluster. Four are from one household connected to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church.

Before the move to Alert Level 2, Aucklanders are being warned against complacency.

"Get a test," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at today's media briefing.

"We need to know there are not further undetected cases in the community."

Dr Ranche Johnson, a GP at the Whānau Ora community clinic, says it's been busier today than in recent times.

"It's steady and certainly there are more sites open, so that is also helping to absorb some of the numbers," she says.

"Because [there's] a local cluster, we're getting quite a few people coming along wanting to get checked out because of that."

There are currently nine pop-up testing stations across Auckland, as well as 20 community centres.

Testing is also possible at GP practices and several urgent care clinics.

People are urged to contact Healthline or their GP for advice.

The drop in testing numbers comes after a surge following the confirmation of community transmission in Auckland.

A rush on testing facilities meant officials were urging Aucklanders to only get tested if they had symptoms or were close contacts.

Since then, the official advice has been revised.