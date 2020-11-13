Auckland Covid-19 case visited AUT campus earlier this week

The AUT student who contracted Covid-19 was on the university campus earlier this week, health officials have confirmed.

Yesterday, officials said she hadn't been to university since becoming symptomatic, but this morning it was confirmed she was at the City Campus Student Hub from 2.30pm to 2.40pm on Tuesday.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said there was a "low risk" of passing the infection on and that anyone in the vicinity at that time was considered casual contacts.

"This means if you were in the vicinity at the time you do not need to isolate but should monitor your health for 14 days from 10 November.

"If you do develop any possible Covid-19 symptoms you should go and get tested for Covid-19 and isolate until you have the result."

Anyone who may have been a casual contact and develops symptoms is advised to get a Covid-19 test.

The new community case is a 20-year-old woman who works at A-Z Collection, a clothing store on High Street. She's a student at AUT and lives in a central city apartment.

Officials yesterday confirmed she also took several Uber rides over recent days and went shopping and bought food in the city.