Auckland Covid-19 case being investigated is a managed isolation worker, officials confirm

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one of the two Covid-19 cases under investigation is a maintenance worker at a manged isolation hotel in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement today the man worked at Rydges Hotel in Auckland but does not have any routine contact with guests.

"His partial genome sequencing results indicate his case is not linked to the community cluster," a statement from the Ministry said.

"Genome sequencing shows a returnee from the USA with the same sequence as the maintenance worker was at the Rydges Hotel from 28 July to 31 July before they returned a day three positive test and were immediately moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility on 31 July.

"At this stage there is no obvious person-to-person connection between the worker and the returnee from the USA but investigations continue."

No other cases have been linked to the hotel worker yet.

The man tested positive on Sunday after he experienced symptoms last Tuesday.

Yesterday, he was transferred to Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility.

Three household close contacts of the man are all in self-isolation and have been tested. As well, six close contacts the man worked with at the managed isolation facility have been identified and are in self-isolation.

The colleagues all returned negative results from surveillance testing last week but as a precaution all staff and returnees at the Rydges Hotel are being retested again via an onsite testing team.

Forty-five staff members and 54 guests were tested yesterday, with the remainder to be tested today.

The Ministry of Health also said the hotel worker had attended two Emmanuel Cook Islands Good News Fellowship church services on August 9 - in the morning and evening.

As of last night, all but nine attendees had been tested with the remainder being tested today. All are in self-isolation.



The venue of the service is a school hall and deep cleaning of the facility is currently underway.

Meanwhile, another case which was also investigated with genome sequencing was confirmed to be linked to the South Auckland family cluster.