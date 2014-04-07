 

Auckland courier firm fined almost $64k after breaching migrant workers' rights

An Auckland courier company has been ordered to pay almost $64,000 for breaching the rights of migrant workers.

DK Transport was found to have breached minimum employment standards 58 times in relation to 15 workers.

The Employment Relations Authority handed the company a $40,000 penalty, on top of the $23,621.02 already paid in arrears.

From the penalty, $17,750 will be paid to the workers, with the Labour Inspectorate to work with DK Transport to arrange payments for the harm the workers suffered.

Inspectorate regional manager David Milne says the breaches included failing to pay minimum wage, not providing written employment agreements, deducting wages without written consent, withholding public holiday pay, and failing to keep accurate wage, time and holiday records.

He says all New Zealand employers have to meet minimum employment standards, whether they have 1000 employees or five.

"There is no doubt that these workers have been wronged from the outset of their employment relationship with DK Transport," he said.

"We hope that the penalties imposed serve as a deterrent to other employers."

