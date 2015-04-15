Auckland couple's McDonald's run thwarted by police

For some Aucklanders, going weeks without walking through McDonald's golden arches has become too much.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police reported today they had thwarted an Auckland couple's mission to the fast-food restaurant in Huntly, turning them around at the Mercer checkpoint.

When police questioned the pair said they were simply going for a drive, but on closer inspection, they were discovered to have the directions to Huntly McDonald's loaded up on their phone.

They were issued with an infringement notice and told to go home.

The couple were one of 115 vehicles turned away at the Mercer checkpoint between 11.59pm on August 31 and 3.30pm September 2.

Overall, there were 267 vehicles turned away for non-essential travel, less than four per cent of all motorists passing through the checkpoints.