When it comes to fashion accessories, they don’t come much hotter than tā moko.

Tattoo artists and Māori motifs are in big demand, and among those making their name is enterprising couple Tyler-Jade and Hirini Katene.

Based in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga, the couple have dived into the traditional art of tā moko - making a business from tattooing on the traditional markings.

The couple spoke to Marae about their passion for tā moko.