Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fraser and Emily Elder have been in their Kohimarama home for nine years, but now they're being taken to the Auckland District Court in a fight over a tree their neighbours say is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views and potentially wiping hundreds of thousands of dollars off the value of their property.

The neighbours, who live two houses away, are demanding that the Elders either trim their cedar tree to below the roofline of another neighbour's house, or have the tree felled.

The Elders don't want to chop the tree down and believe that trimming it to the demanded height would leave the tree "totally munted".

They say the cedar was well established before the complaining neighbours moved in and they firmly believe the neighbours have no right to demand they trim or chop their tree.

So, how much power do your neighbours have over your trees?

Fair Go talked to barrister Sam Wimsett who says the law comes down to what's known as undue interference or obstruction.

It's "primarily focused about safety and about blocking up your neighbours drains that sort of thing, and I think to a lesser extent it's about, you know, ruining your vista".

However, Mr Wimsett goes on to say that "anybody can make a claim in the District Court, they can demand it".

"Whether they succeed or not is entirely different - it's up to the judge. But unfortuntely there's nothing stopping someone from going to court saying, 'I want that tree gone'".

In this case, the neighbours who want the tree gone are Jill and Robert Benton. The Bentons are no strangers to the law - Jill is a former legal executive, Robert is a former lawyer.

They believe that a cedar tree, which can grow in excess of 40 metres, is not appropriate for a domestic garden and say the tree is a nuisance which undermines their sea view.

The Elders have been told that, even though they have a good case, fighting to save their tree in court could cost them $10-15,000, and there's still a chance they could lose.

So, feeling like they've been bullied and backed in to a corner by their neighbours, they've decided to chop their tree down. The question they're left with is a simple one.

"What is to stop that same person approaching another person in their neighbourhood and saying ‘I want that tree gone’ and demanding it"?