 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

share

Matt Chisholm 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Fraser and Emily Elder have been in their Kohimarama home for nine years, but now they're being taken to the Auckland District Court in a fight over a tree their neighbours say is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views and potentially wiping hundreds of thousands of dollars off the value of their property.

The neighbours, who live two houses away, are demanding that the Elders either trim their cedar tree to below the roofline of another neighbour's house, or have the tree felled.

The Elders don't want to chop the tree down and believe that trimming it to the demanded height would leave the tree "totally munted".

The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.
Source: Fair Go

They say the cedar was well established before the complaining neighbours moved in and they firmly believe the neighbours have no right to demand they trim or chop their tree.

So, how much power do your neighbours have over your trees?

Fair Go talked to barrister Sam Wimsett who says the law comes down to what's known as undue interference or obstruction.

It's "primarily focused about safety and about blocking up your neighbours drains that sort of thing, and I think to a lesser extent it's about, you know, ruining your vista". 

However, Mr Wimsett goes on to say that "anybody can make a claim in the District Court, they can demand it".

"Whether they succeed or not is entirely different - it's up to the judge. But unfortuntely there's nothing stopping someone from going to court saying, 'I want that tree gone'".

In this case, the neighbours who want the tree gone are Jill and Robert Benton. The Bentons are no strangers to the law - Jill is a former legal executive, Robert is a former lawyer.

They believe that a cedar tree, which can grow in excess of 40 metres, is not appropriate for a domestic garden and say the tree is a nuisance which undermines their sea view.

The Elders have been told that, even though they have a good case, fighting to save their tree in court could cost them $10-15,000, and there's still a chance they could lose.

So, feeling like they've been bullied and backed in to a corner by their neighbours, they've decided to chop their tree down. The question they're left with is a simple one.

"What is to stop that same person approaching another person in their neighbourhood and saying ‘I want that tree gone’ and demanding it"? 

The answer, it seems, is nothing.

Related

Matt Chisholm

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

02:17
2
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

National 'absolutely knew there were going to be copyright issues' over campaign ad similar to Eminem song - lawyer

00:22
3
About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.

Raw video: Men rescue baby from overturned truck as raging floodwaters swamp vehicle

00:42
4
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:30
5
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ