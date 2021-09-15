Auckland couple charged over travelling to Wānaka during lockdown

An Auckland couple has been charged over leaving Alert Level 4 lockdown to travel to their holiday home in Wānaka.

Equestrian William Willis and lawyer Hannah Rawnsley. Source: Supplied

William Willis, 35, and Hannah Rawnsley, 26, have been charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 health orders.

The pair allegedly used essential worker exemptions to travel through a police checkpoint, go to Hamilton, and fly to the South Island from there.

They are expected to appear in the Papakura District Court on October 14.

Police said they carried out a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement earlier in September, the pair apologised for letting the country down.