TODAY |

Auckland couple charged over travelling to Wānaka during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland couple has been charged over leaving Alert Level 4 lockdown to travel to their holiday home in Wānaka. 

Equestrian William Willis and lawyer Hannah Rawnsley. Source: Supplied

William Willis, 35, and Hannah Rawnsley, 26, have been charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 health orders. 

The pair allegedly used essential worker exemptions to travel through a police checkpoint, go to Hamilton, and fly to the South Island from there. 

They are expected to appear in the Papakura District Court on October 14. 

Police said they carried out a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement earlier in September, the pair apologised for letting the country down.



New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland couple charged over travelling to Wānaka during lockdown
2
1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid
3
Homicide investigation launched after 72-year-old's death in Auckland home
4
Police concerned for missing vision impaired Mt Albert woman
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wild weather forecast to hit parts of NZ overnight

Police appeal for sightings of missing Waikato teen

Documentary explores decision to get tested for Huntington's

Poultry industry gets safety shake-up as MPI tightens rules