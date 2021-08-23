Auckland Countdowns to open early for some essential workers

A welcome relief is on it's way for some essential workers under the pump in Auckland's Alert Level 4 lockdown, with Countdown supermarkets set to open early to allow them to shop easier.

A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket. Source: Getty

Stores from Pōkeno to Warkworth will now be opening up from 7am to 8am daily for health, MIQ and emergency workers daily.

The supermarkets will open at 8am for the general public.

Countdown General Manager Kiri Hannafin says the change is "just one small way" their supermarkets can help ease the strain on those working at the frontline of Auckland's Covid outbreak.

"These workers, particularly those caring for hospitalised Covid-19 patients or the large number of Kiwis currently in managed isolation, are working under huge amounts of pressure," she added.

"Opening our doors to them an hour ahead of the public will give them the ability to shop in peace and access freshly stocked shelves."