Auckland Countdown visited by MIQ worker who contracted Covid-19

An Auckland Countdown has been revealed as a location of interest in the Covid-19 managed isolation worker case which was announced last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The person - who works as a cleaner at the Grand Millennium Hotel - visited Mt Roskill Countdown on Saturday, March 20 for around 10 minutes.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the time they visited will be posted on the Ministry of Health website shortly.

The website lists people who visited the store as casual contacts and states people should: "Monitor your health until 3 April. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5454, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says there has been “very limited exposure” from the case in the community.

It was also announced that one of the cases - known as Case A - family members has returned a "weak positive" result which is being followed up.

Hipkins says Case A remains asymptomatic. They and their immediate household members are currently isolated at their Auckland home.

Bloomfield said Case A went to work yesterday while asymptomatic and while wearing a mask. They did not work the three days prior to yesterday.

Case A received both jabs of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, having the latest dose on March 16.

Bloomfield says full vaccination requires both doses and a period of 7 days after the second dose.