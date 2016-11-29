 

Auckland Council votes in favour of controversial 'bed tax'

Auckland Council has today voted 11-8 in favour of a so-called "bed tax" on tourists.

Kaikoura wants a national strategy, while Auckland's Chamber of Commerce says there has been no consultation about the idea.

The council's Annual Plan proposes to implement a targeted rate on commercial accommodation providers based on their capital value.

This could see a 150 per cent to 300 per cent rates increase for businesses, according to Accommodation NZ.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is behind the idea.

"We're asking that they maybe meet half of the cost of the $27 million dollars that the Auckland ratepayers spend on marketing and events that directly benefits the industry," he told 1 NEWS earlier this week. 

The new rate will be passed onto around 330 Auckland hotels, making some of their owners furious.
"Three-to-one, ratepayers have told us they think that this rate is fair and the industry should be paying it."

However a legal opinion by Lane Neave Lawyers commissioned by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) says a surcharge to cover council rates potentially breaches both the Fair Trading Act and the Commerce Act.

TIA chief executive Chris Roberts said on Monday the proposed targeted rate is quite a different situation from public holiday surcharges applied by some hospitality businesses.

"TIA and the tourism industry continues to call on the council to reject the targeted rate. The proposal is based on bad information and a poor understanding of how the visitor economy works.

"We want to work with the council to find a fair and sustainable way for the commercial accommodation sector to make an appropriate contribution to the city's visitor and event promotion activities," Mr Roberts says. 

The vote needs to be ratified by the governing body later this afternoon. 

Controversial bed tax on Auckland hotels may not be legal, according to lawyers

